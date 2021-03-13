Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 59/2021 issued on 13 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 79 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 202 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 14 ceasefire violations in the region.
- An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle was damaged by small-arms fire near Troitske, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded 93 ceasefire violations, including 73 undetermined explosions close to the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.