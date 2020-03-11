OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 59/2020 issued on 11 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

A man and woman were injured due to the detonation of mines near Mykolaivka in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again saw mines inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines for the first time near Rozsadky.