Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 59/2020 issued on 11 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • A man and woman were injured due to the detonation of mines near Mykolaivka in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again saw mines inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

  • The SMM saw anti-tank mines for the first time near Rozsadky.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints in and near Staromykhailivka, Donetsk city, Zaichenko, Bezimenne, and Novoazovsk, all in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

