Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 58/2021 issued on 12 March 2021
Attachments
**Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 45 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 14 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 70 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, and a transfer of funds from non-government to government-controlled areas.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Kreminets, in Donetsk region.*