Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 58/2020 issued on 10 March 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again saw deminers from government-controlled areas enter the Zolote disengagement area, reportedly to conduct demining activities in Katerynivka.
- The SMM saw unexploded ordnance and an anti-tank mine near Kruta Balka, on a road frequently used by the SMM and employees of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske and at a weapons permanent storage site, both in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.