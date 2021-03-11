OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 57/2021 issued on 11 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 45 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 128 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 70 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 26 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Sentianivka (formerly Frunze), Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded 53 ceasefire violations, including 17 undetermined explosions, at north-easterly and north-westerly directions of the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard two ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) near the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving from the station.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.