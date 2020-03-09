OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 57/2020 issued on 9 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 6 and 7 March, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 7 and 8 March, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured by a bullet in Olenivka.

The Mission observed a calm situation in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area. It saw deminers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine enter the Zolote disengagement area and recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM saw mines and unexploded ordnance on both sides of the contact line, including near roads used daily by civilians.

The SMM facilitated a localized ceasefire to enable repairs to power lines between Dovhe and Zhovte.