Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 56/2021 issued on 10 March 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 128 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period it recorded 105 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 26 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Troitske, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard 77 ceasefire violations, including 54 undetermined explosions, close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving from the station.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM monitored an event on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Kherson city.
- The Mission saw a gathering in central Kyiv related to events in the Crimean peninsula in March 2014.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.