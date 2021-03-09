Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 55/2021 issued on 9 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 105 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours it recorded nine ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 20 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and observed people inside the area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Luhansk region.
- The SMM monitored events on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kramatorsk.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.