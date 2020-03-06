Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 55/2020 issued on 6 March 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
A man died reportedly from injuries caused by an explosive device in non-government-controlled Pionerske.
The Mission observed a calm situation in the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.
It spotted recent trenches near government-controlled Novotoshkivske and non-government-controlled Holubivske.
The SMM observed anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Sentianivka and government-controlled Luhanske and Vodiane.
The SMM continued to facilitate localized ceasefires to enable repairs to power lines near Spartak and demining activities near Krasnyi Yar.
The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Bezimenne and near a border crossing point close to non-government-controlled Dovzhanske.