OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 55/2020 issued on 6 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A man died reportedly from injuries caused by an explosive device in non-government-controlled Pionerske.

The Mission observed a calm situation in the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.

It spotted recent trenches near government-controlled Novotoshkivske and non-government-controlled Holubivske.

The SMM observed anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Sentianivka and government-controlled Luhanske and Vodiane.

The SMM continued to facilitate localized ceasefires to enable repairs to power lines near Spartak and demining activities near Krasnyi Yar.