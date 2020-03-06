Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 55/2020 issued on 6 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • A man died reportedly from injuries caused by an explosive device in non-government-controlled Pionerske.

  • The Mission observed a calm situation in the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.

  • It spotted recent trenches near government-controlled Novotoshkivske and non-government-controlled Holubivske.

  • The SMM observed anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Sentianivka and government-controlled Luhanske and Vodiane.

  • The SMM continued to facilitate localized ceasefires to enable repairs to power lines near Spartak and demining activities near Krasnyi Yar.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Bezimenne and near a border crossing point close to non-government-controlled Dovzhanske.

