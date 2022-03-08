Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 54/2022 issued on 7 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 16:00 6 March 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The Mission completed its temporary evacuation of international mission members from the Mission's area of operations.
- National mission members are undertaking administration of the Mission's premises and assets in anticipation of a return to operations in Ukraine.
- The SMM has suspended its reporting activities.