OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 54/2021 issued on 9 January 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 32 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 23 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 62 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske and spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repair and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.