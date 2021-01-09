Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 54/2021 issued on 9 January 2021

  • The SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 32 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded 23 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 62 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske and spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repair and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Shevchenko, Donetsk region, and close to a border crossing point outside government control near Leonove (formerly Chervonyi Zhovten), Luhansk region.*

