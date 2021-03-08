OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 54/2021 issued on 8 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 5 and 7 March, the SMM recorded 106 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 59 ceasefire violations in the region. In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 5 and 7 March, the Mission recorded 12 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 46 ceasefire violations. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was lost near government-controlled Romanivka, Donetsk region. During the flight the UAV experienced a dual GPS technical failure. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region. The Mission monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region. The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*