OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 54/2020 issued on 5 March 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw close to its patrol a probable explosive device on a road near nongovernment-controlled Zaichenko, Donetsk region.

It corroborated reports of three cases of civilians injured by shelling in Krasnohorivka and Dokuchaievsk.

The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, it recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw craters in Luhansk region near Orikhove and Holubivske and in Donetsk region near Staromykhailivka.

It saw anti-tank mines near Staromykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pisky and Styla, including some within residential areas.