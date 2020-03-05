Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 54/2020 issued on 5 March 2020

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM saw close to its patrol a probable explosive device on a road near nongovernment-controlled Zaichenko, Donetsk region.

  • It corroborated reports of three cases of civilians injured by shelling in Krasnohorivka and Dokuchaievsk.

  • The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, it recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM saw craters in Luhansk region near Orikhove and Holubivske and in Donetsk region near Staromykhailivka.

  • It saw anti-tank mines near Staromykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pisky and Styla, including some within residential areas.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Staromykhailivka and near a border crossing point close to non-government-controlled Leonove.

