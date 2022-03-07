Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 53/2022 issued on 6 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 16:00 6 March 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
The Mission received reports that the SMM premises in Mariupol were damaged due to shelling.
The process of temporary evacuation of all international mission members is nearly complete. The last remaining group – the Chief Monitor and senior management team – will now leave Ukraine.
The relocation of national mission members formerly stationed in Kramatorsk and Sievierodonetsk continues while the relocation of those formerly stationed in Mariupol is still pending due to security concerns. Another convoy of national mission members from Kyiv has started its movement out of Kyiv.