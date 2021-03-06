Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 53/2021 issued on 6 March 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 59 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 46 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the latter two areas.
- It spotted anti-tank mines for the first time near Yasne, Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- In Odessa, the SMM observed a march to mark International Women’s Day and a counter-protest.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.