OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 53/2020 issued on 4 March 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote, and Petrivske. It saw de-miners of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine entering the Zolote disengagement area.

It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM saw mines near Shyrokyne and mine hazard signs near Mykolaivka.

The SMM facilitated localized ceasefires to enable repairs to power lines near Donetskyi and to enable demining activities near Katerynivka and Krasnyi Yar.