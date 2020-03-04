Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 53/2020 issued on 4 March 2020

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote, and Petrivske. It saw de-miners of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine entering the Zolote disengagement area.

  • It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

  • The SMM saw mines near Shyrokyne and mine hazard signs near Mykolaivka.

  • The SMM facilitated localized ceasefires to enable repairs to power lines near Donetskyi and to enable demining activities near Katerynivka and Krasnyi Yar.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and Novoazovsk in southern Donetsk region.

