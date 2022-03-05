OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 52/2022 issued on 5 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 16:00 5 March 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Following the instruction of 24 February to temporarily evacuate all SMM international mission members, the Kharkiv Monitoring Team completed its evacuation and the Kherson Monitoring Team started its evacuation.

The relocation of national mission members formerly stationed in Kramatorsk and Sievierodonetsk continues while the relocation of those formerly stationed in Mariupol is pending due to security concerns.