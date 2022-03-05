Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 52/2022 issued on 5 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 16:00 5 March 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Following the instruction of 24 February to temporarily evacuate all SMM international mission members, the Kharkiv Monitoring Team completed its evacuation and the Kherson Monitoring Team started its evacuation.

  • The relocation of national mission members formerly stationed in Kramatorsk and Sievierodonetsk continues while the relocation of those formerly stationed in Mariupol is pending due to security concerns.

  • The Chief Monitor and senior management will remain in Ukraine until the evacuation process is complete.

Related Content