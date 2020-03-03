Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 52/2020 issued on 3 March 2020
Summary
- Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission observed a calm situation in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area. It saw de-miners of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine entering the Zolote disengagement area to reportedly conduct demining activities and recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area.
- The SMM observed mines on both sides of the contact line, including near roads used by civilians daily.
- The SMM facilitated localized ceasefires to enable repairs to power lines near Azov and to enable demining activities in Krasnyi Yar.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and Zaichenko in southern Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka in Luhansk region.