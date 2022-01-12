OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 5/2022 issued on 11 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 133 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions, 55 of which were assessed as a live-fire training exercise inside the security zone. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 106 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded five ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 600 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded two ceasefire violations inside the area near Zolote and observed a person inside the area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.