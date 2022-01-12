Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 5/2022 issued on 11 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 133 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions, 55 of which were assessed as a live-fire training exercise inside the security zone. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 106 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded five ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 600 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded two ceasefire violations inside the area near Zolote and observed a person inside the area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

