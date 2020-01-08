OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 5/2020 issued on 8 January 2020
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 08 Jan 2020 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. It recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote.
- The Mission visited border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske in southern Donetsk region.