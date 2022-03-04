OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 51/2022 issued on 4 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 16:00 4 March 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

During the night of 3 to 4 March, the Kherson Monitoring Team heard shooting. On 4 March, internet and mobile coverage became intermittent at the SMM’s office in Kherson city.

Following the instruction of 24 February to temporarily evacuate all SMM international mission members, the Kharkiv Monitoring Team continued its evacuation westwards through Ukraine, while the Kherson Monitoring Team remained sheltered in place awaiting a window to evacuate safely.