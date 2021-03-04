Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 51/2021 issued on 4 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 102 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations for the fourth consecutive day.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and observed people inside the area near Zolote during daytime.
- The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard seven ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving towards the station.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at two entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM observed 11 trucks bearing the logo of a humanitarian organization cross the contact line near non-government-controlled Vesela Hora towards government-controlled Shchastia.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.