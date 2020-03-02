Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 51/2020 issued on 2 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 1 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 28 and 29 February, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Between the evenings of 29 February and 1 March, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • In Donetsk city, a man was injured when a metal object exploded in his hand.

  • In Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (Luhansk region) and Oleksandrivka (Donetsk region), two civilian properties and a school building sustained damage from gunfire.

  • The Mission recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, and inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • On the afternoon on 29 February, the SMM recorded two explosions at a south-easterly direction of the entry-exit checkpoint near Marinka, following which the checkpoint was reportedly closed until 1 March.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement was restricted at checkpoints in Starolaspa, Verkhnoshyrokivske and Bezimenne, and near Zaichenko and near Markyne, all in southern Donetsk region.

