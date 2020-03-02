OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 51/2020 issued on 2 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 1 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 28 and 29 February, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Between the evenings of 29 February and 1 March, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

In Donetsk city, a man was injured when a metal object exploded in his hand.

In Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (Luhansk region) and Oleksandrivka (Donetsk region), two civilian properties and a school building sustained damage from gunfire.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, and inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

On the afternoon on 29 February, the SMM recorded two explosions at a south-easterly direction of the entry-exit checkpoint near Marinka, following which the checkpoint was reportedly closed until 1 March.