Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 50/2021 issued on 3 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 150 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations, as in the previous reporting period.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and recorded an undetermined explosion inside the area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.