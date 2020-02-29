Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 50/2020 issued on 29 February 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 25 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM saw damage to residential houses in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote; it recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM saw for the first time an anti-personnel mine and remnants of ammunition near Molodizhne, Luhansk region. - The SMM facilitated localized ceasefires to enable maintenance works of critical civilian infrastructure, including the phenol sludge reservoir in Zalizne, as well as demining activities in the areas of Krasnyi Lyman and in Luhansk city.
- Members of the armed formations restricted the SMM’s freedom of movement at a checkpoint in Verkhnoshyrokivske, in southern Donetsk region.