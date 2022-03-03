Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 49/2022 issued on 3 March 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 17:00 2 March 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- One national Mission member was reported killed by shelling in Kharkiv.
- During the evening of 1 March and morning of 2 March, the SMM continued to hear multiple explosions and heavy machine-gun fire in and around Kherson city. It also observed the movement of Russian Federation Armed Forces equipment and troops in the city.
- Following the 24 February decision to temporarily evacuate all SMM international mission members, the Kharkiv Monitoring Team continued its evacuation westwards through Ukraine, while the Kherson Monitoring Team remained sheltered in place awaiting a window to evacuate safely.
- The Chief Monitor and senior management will remain in Ukraine until the evacuation process is complete.