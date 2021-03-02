Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 49/2021 issued on 2 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 150 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded nine ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.
- The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled training area in Donetsk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission observed 11 trucks bearing the logo of a humanitarian organization cross the contact line near Shchastia and travel towards non-government-controlled Luhansk city.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region.*
