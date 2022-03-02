Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 48/2022 issued on 1 March 2022
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 17:00 1 March 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- During the evening of 28 February and during the morning on 1 March, the SMM continued to hear multiple explosions and heavy machine-gun fire in and around the cities of Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson.
- On 1 March, the Monitoring Teams from Donetsk and Luhansk Patrol Hubs in non-government controlled areas were evacuated, while the Kharkiv Monitoring Team was withdrawn to Dnipro, pending onward movement out of the country. The SMM Monitoring Team in Kherson remains sheltered in place. The Chief Monitor and senior management will remain in Ukraine until the evacuation process is complete.
- The Mission continued evacuation activities as per the 25 February decision to temporarily evacuate all international mission members.