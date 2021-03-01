OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 48/2021 issued on 1 March 2021

Summary

Between the evenings of 26 and 28 February, the SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 41 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 26 and 28 February, the Mission recorded six ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 30 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM lost spatial control of one of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near nongovernment-controlled Yasynuvata, Donetsk region, due to signal interference.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote and people inside it during daytime. Inside the area near Petrivske, the Mission recorded a ceasefire violation.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored gatherings in Kyiv and Lviv.

The SMM monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region and saw people with flag at the checkpoint near Chonhar.