OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 47/2022 issued on 28 February 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

During the evening of 27-28 February and from early morning hours on 28 February, the SMM continued to hear multiple explosions, including multiple launch rocket system and heavy artillery fire in and around the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson.

The Mission completed the evacuation activities of most international mission members following the 25 February decision. The SMM Monitoring Teams in Kharkiv and Kherson remain sheltered in place, while its Monitoring Teams in Luhansk and Donetsk Patrol Hubs remain on standby for evacuation. The Chief Monitor and senior management will remain in Ukraine until the evacuation process is complete.