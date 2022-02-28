OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 46/2022 issued on 27 February 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Until the late hours of the night of 26-27 February and from the early morning hours on 27 February, the SMM continued to hear multiple explosions, including multiple launch rocket system and heavy artillery fire in and around the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, and Odessa.

The Mission completed the evacuation of most International Mission members following the 25 February decision. The SMM Monitoring Teams in Kharkiv and Kherson remain sheltered in place, owing to ongoing fighting, and its Monitoring Teams in Luhansk and Donetsk Patrol Hubs await withdrawal through the Russian Federation. The Chief Monitor along with the Kyiv Head Office senior management remain in place in Ukraine to oversee remaining Mission withdrawal.