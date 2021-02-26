Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 46/2021 issued on 26 February 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 20 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote and people inside the latter area during daytime.
- The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed gatherings in Lviv.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.