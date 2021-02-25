Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 45/2021 issued on 25 February 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 23 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 170 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote and people inside the two latter areas during daytime.
- The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard two ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the times when a bus with DFS workers was driving to and from the station.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM observed a gathering in Kyiv.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*