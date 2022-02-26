Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 44/2022 issued on 25 February 2022 [EN/RU/UK]
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 17:00 24 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Since the evening of 24 February and throughout the reporting period, the Mission heard multiple explosions, including multiple launch rocket system fire, near Shchastia as well as in the vicinity of the cities of Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.
The Mission heard aircraft overflying the cities of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv. It heard two helicopters flying over Donetsk city.
The SMM observed long queues at border crossing points with Hungary, Poland and Romania.
The Mission started evacuation activities following the decision to evacuate all International Mission members (IMM) made on 24 February.