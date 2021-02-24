Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 44/2021 issued on 24 February 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 170 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 88 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations, as in the previous reporting period.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near non-government-controlled Novoazovsk and Samsonove, southern Donetsk region.*

Related Content