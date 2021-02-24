OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 44/2021 issued on 24 February 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 170 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 88 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations, as in the previous reporting period.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.