Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 44/2020 issued on 22 February 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 21 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission followed up on reports of a man injured by shrapnel from shelling in non-government-controlled Holubivske on 18 February.
- The SMM saw fresh craters in Popasna and near Verkhnoshyrokivske as well as recent impacts inside the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- It continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- It facilitated localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske, Kovske and Siedove.*