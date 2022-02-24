OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 43/2022 issued on 24 February 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Since the early hours of 24 February, at various locations across Ukraine, the SMM observed a severely deteriorated security situation.

The Mission heard multiple explosions, including multiple launch rocket system fire.

The SMM saw military aircraft overflying Kherson and Kyiv cities.

The Mission recorded a spike in shelling in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.