OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 43/2022 issued on 24 February 2022 [EN/RU/UK]
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Since the early hours of 24 February, at various locations across Ukraine, the SMM observed a severely deteriorated security situation.
The Mission heard multiple explosions, including multiple launch rocket system fire.
The SMM saw military aircraft overflying Kherson and Kyiv cities.
The Mission recorded a spike in shelling in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
In various locations across Ukraine, the SMM saw fewer people in the streets and long queues at shops, pharmacies, ATMs and petrol stations.