Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 43/2021 issued on 23 February 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 88 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 60 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote and people inside the latter two areas during daytime.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in border areas outside government control in Luhansk region: at border crossing points near Izvaryne and Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), and at the Chervona Mohyla railway station in Voznesenivka.*