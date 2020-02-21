Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 43/2020 issued on 21 February 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 20 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission saw fresh damage from shelling to residential buildings and a power substation in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka and Holubivske.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated localized ceasefires to enable a transfer of reportedly human remains of two Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel from non-government- to government-controlled areas, as well as to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske.
- The Mission monitored public gatherings commemorating those who lost their lives during Maidan-related events in 2014.