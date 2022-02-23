OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 42/2022 issued on 23 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 528 ceasefire violations, including 345 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 703 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 1,182 ceasefire violations, including 1,075 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 1,224 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote and recorded ceasefire violations (including explosions) inside and near both areas. Inside the latter area, the SMM recorded 16 projectiles assessed as rockets from a multiple launch rocket system. It monitored the disengagement area near Petrivske only from a distance due to security considerations.

The Mission continued to follow up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and one corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points in Luhansk region, one in a government-controlled and the other in a non-government-controlled area.

The Mission monitored areas in west Kherson region and southern Mykolaiv region.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.