OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 42/2021 issued on 22 February 2021

Summary

• Between the evenings of 19 and 21 February, the SMM recorded 25 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 594 ceasefire violations in the region.

• Between the evenings of 19 and 21 February, the Mission recorded 204 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

• An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle was damaged by small-arms fire near Dachne, Luhansk region.

• The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote and people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM monitored gatherings in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi and Odessa.

• The Mission monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted*.