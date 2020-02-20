Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 42/2020 issued on 20 February 2020

Source
Published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM observed fresh damage to a house in Holubivske and a probable crater near a school building in Staromykhailivka.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission saw long queues of civilians at checkpoints along the contact line.

  • The SMM facilitated localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement was restricted again at checkpoints of the armed formations in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Starolaspa and Staromykhailivka in Donetsk region.*

  • In Kyiv, Uzhhorod and Ivano-Frankivsk, the SMM observed gatherings in commemoration of 2015 events in eastern Ukraine.

Related Content