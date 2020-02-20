OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 42/2020 issued on 20 February 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed fresh damage to a house in Holubivske and a probable crater near a school building in Staromykhailivka.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission saw long queues of civilians at checkpoints along the contact line.

The SMM facilitated localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM’s freedom of movement was restricted again at checkpoints of the armed formations in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Starolaspa and Staromykhailivka in Donetsk region.*