Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 4/2022 issued on 10 January 2022
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 5 and 9 January, the SMM recorded 152 ceasefire violations, including 38 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 85 ceasefire violations in the region.
In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 5 and 9 January, the Mission recorded 791 ceasefire violations, including 213 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 58 ceasefire violations in the region.
Members of the armed formations denied the Mission’s passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*
The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The Mission visited three border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Horlivka and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region, as well as at a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near government-controlled Bolotene, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming and jamming.*