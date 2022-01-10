Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 4/2022 issued on 10 January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 5 and 9 January, the SMM recorded 152 ceasefire violations, including 38 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 85 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 5 and 9 January, the Mission recorded 791 ceasefire violations, including 213 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 58 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Members of the armed formations denied the Mission’s passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited three border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Horlivka and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region, as well as at a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near government-controlled Bolotene, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming and jamming.*

Related Content