Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 4/2021 issued on 8 January 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 5 and 7 January, the SMM recorded 57 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 5 and 7 January, the Mission recorded 71 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 208 ceasefire violations in the region.
- A boy was injured by the detonation of an explosive device in Blahodatne, Donetsk region.
- The Mission corroborated damage to an inhabited house on 29 December 2020 due to small-arms fire in Zolote-4/Rodina, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction, repairs, assessment and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.