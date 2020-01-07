OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 4/2020 issued on 7 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, the SMM saw a tailfin from a rocketpropelled grenade for the first time.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Petrivske.

It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region and in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate electrical repairs in Chermalyk.