OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 41/2022 issued on 22 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 703 ceasefire violations, including 332 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 579 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 1,224 ceasefire violations, including 1,149 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 333 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of damage to four inhabited properties in government-controlled Novohnativka and to a children’s centre in government-controlled Marinka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations (including explosions) close to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, and inside the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Petrivske as well as observing craters assessed as recent.

The SMM monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued to follow up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored a crossing point on the border with the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region.

The Mission observed gatherings in Ivano-Frankivsk and Odessa.