OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 41/2021 issued on 20 February 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded 594 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The Mission saw for the first time 45 anti-tank mines near Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard 436 ceasefire violations close to the DFS, during and near the times when a bus with DFS workers was driving towards the station and then returned towards Yasynuvata.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.