OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 40/2021 issued on 19 February 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded one ceasefire violation in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote, as well as people inside the latter two areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.