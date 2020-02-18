OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 40/2020 issued on 18 February 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 18 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region and in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted three electronic warfare systems and an active radar system near non-government-controlled Verbova Balka.

An SMM long-range UAV spotted a train moving eastwards towards the border near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka.

Due to signal interference, the SMM lost connection with two of its mini-UAVs near non-government-controlled Holubivske and was unable to recover them.