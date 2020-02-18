18 Feb 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 40/2020 issued on 18 February 2020

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 18 Feb 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 18 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region and in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

  • An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted three electronic warfare systems and an active radar system near non-government-controlled Verbova Balka.

  • An SMM long-range UAV spotted a train moving eastwards towards the border near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka.

  • Due to signal interference, the SMM lost connection with two of its mini-UAVs near non-government-controlled Holubivske and was unable to recover them.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement was restricted again at checkpoints of the armed formations in Verkhnoshyrokivske in southern Donetsk region and close to a border area near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka in Luhansk region.*

