Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 39/2022 issued on 19 February 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 591 ceasefire violations, including 553 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 222 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 975 ceasefire violations, including 860 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 648 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM corroborated reports of a civilian casualty in government-controlled Marinka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of damage to a school in government-controlled Vrubivka in Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations (including explosions) close to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote.
- The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued to follow up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of armed formations in Donetsk region.*